Dr. Kevin Korenblat, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Korenblat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Capital Region Medical Center, Christian Hospital, Clay County Hospital, Cox Medical Center South, Deaconess Hospital, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Good Samaritan Regional Health Center, Hannibal Regional Hospital, Heartland Regional Medical Center, Herrin Hospital, Hillsboro Area Hospital, Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital, Lake Regional Health System, Massac Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital Carthage, Mercy Hospital Springfield, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Passavant Area Hospital, Phelps Health, Pike County Memorial Hospital, Progress West Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, Salem Township Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City and Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Korenblat works at Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 454-8141
  2. 2
    The Orthopedic Center of St. Louis
    10 Barnes West Dr Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2066
  3. 3
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alton Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Boone Hospital Center
  • Capital Region Medical Center
  • Christian Hospital
  • Clay County Hospital
  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Decatur Memorial Hospital
  • Fairfield Memorial Hospital
  • Gateway Regional Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Regional Health Center
  • Hannibal Regional Hospital
  • Heartland Regional Medical Center
  • Herrin Hospital
  • Hillsboro Area Hospital
  • Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital
  • HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
  • Jersey Community Hospital
  • Lake Regional Health System
  • Massac Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville
  • Mercy Hospital Carthage
  • Mercy Hospital Springfield
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
  • Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre
  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington
  • Passavant Area Hospital
  • Phelps Health
  • Pike County Memorial Hospital
  • Progress West Hospital
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Salem Township Hospital
  • SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia
  • SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
  • Texas County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Cirrhosis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 03, 2022
    Yes, absolutely. He is an extremely knowledgeable & professional doctor.
    Linda Rogers — Jan 03, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Korenblat, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326066747
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Transplant Hepatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Korenblat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korenblat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korenblat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korenblat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korenblat works at Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Korenblat’s profile.

    Dr. Korenblat has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korenblat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Korenblat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korenblat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korenblat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korenblat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

