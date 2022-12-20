Dr. Kevin Kopko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kopko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kopko, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
1
Fitness Forum Physical and Occupational Therapy Pllc5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions
- 2 8324 Oswego Rd, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 418-4188
3
Medical Center West5700 W Genesee St Ste 112, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-4876
4
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists5000 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 487-4876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Kopko, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
