Overview

Dr. Kevin Kopko, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Kopko works at SYRACUSE ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS PC in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY and Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.