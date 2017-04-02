Dr. Kevin Kohan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kohan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kohan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Integrated Rehabilitation Medical Corp819 AUTO CENTER DR, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 267-6876
Universal Pain Management Medical Corp28212 Kelly Johnson Pkwy Ste 155, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 367-9788
Universal Pain Management16179 Siskiyou Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 241-0350
Valley Care Center4835 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 210, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 850-2243Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best kindest Doctor I ever met. He saved my life
