Overview

Dr. Kevin Koehler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Koehler works at Beachwood Family Health Center in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.