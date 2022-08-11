Dr. Kevin Knust, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Knust, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Knust, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port St Lucie, FL. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Knust works at
Locations
-
1
Tradition Parkway Dental Care10670 Sw Tradition Pkwy, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 266-0193
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knust?
Office was very clean. Desk and the dentist and associates were all very good. Would recommend to anyone
About Dr. Kevin Knust, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1053653139
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knust has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knust accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Knust using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Knust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knust works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Knust. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.