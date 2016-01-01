Dr. Knopf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Knopf, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Knopf, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Highland Hospital.
Locations
Alameda - Highland Hospital Campus1411 E 31st St, Oakland, CA 94602 Directions (510) 437-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSunday11:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Knopf, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nat Canc Inst
- Evanston Hosp - Northwestern Med Sch
- Evanston Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Knopf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knopf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.