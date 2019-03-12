Dr. Kevin Klos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Klos, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Klos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Northeastern Health System.
Locations
Johnson-anderson Endodontics7134 S Yale Ave Ste 205, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 392-4530
Mind Spa LLC7302 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 392-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Short wait time. Good bedside manner. Competent. Treats my condition that many others don't. Office staff could be better (friendlier).
About Dr. Kevin Klos, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912923012
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klos has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Klos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klos.
