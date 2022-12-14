Dr. Klassen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Klassen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Klassen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Scottsdale Healthcare Corp.10200 N 92nd St Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7450
Nassim Haddad MD Pllc10101 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-1919Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Dr. Kevin Klassen is a warm, caring and very knowledgeable doctor. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a competent cardiologist!
About Dr. Kevin Klassen, MD
- Barnes Hospital - Cardiovascular Disease
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- University of California At Berkeley
- Cardiovascular Disease
