Dr. Kevin Kinzinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kinzinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Kinzinger works at
Locations
-
1
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 3500, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 408-4249
-
2
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-3280
-
3
St Jude Hosp Home Health Agency1835 SUNNY CREST DR, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kinsinger performed a colectomy on me using the laproscopic surgery to remove my ascending colon. I was apprised of all the things to be done in advance. He answered all of my questions in advance of the procedure and I felt I was in very good hands with the assembled crew who did the procedure. The nursing staff was very professional at Saint Judes Hospital. in Fullerton, Ca. After two weeks, I am pretty much "back to normal" and recovering nicely. I highly recommend Dr Kinsinger.
About Dr. Kevin Kinzinger, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1760554232
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinzinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinzinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinzinger works at
Dr. Kinzinger has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Colectomy and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinzinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
