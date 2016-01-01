See All Hematologists in Santa Maria, CA
Hematology & Oncology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Kim, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Mission Hope Medical Oncology - Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Mission Hope Oncology - Santa Maria
    1325 E Church St Ste 301, Santa Maria, CA 93454
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Purpura
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Erythropoietin Test
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Hemophilia
Lymphocytosis
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Thalassemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
  Hematology & Oncology
  20 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1689768848
  Scripps Clin
  Scripps Clin/Green Hosp
  Scripps Clin/Green Hosp
  Tufts U, School of Medicine
  Marian Regional Medical Center

Dr. Kevin Kim, MD is accepting new patients.

Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Kim works at Mission Hope Medical Oncology - Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA.

Dr. Kim has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

