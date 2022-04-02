Dr. Kevin Kia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kia, MD
Dr. Kevin Kia, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Howsden Dermatology1919 S Shiloh Rd Ste 300, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 278-4992
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He found my melanoma on my first visit. Been seeing him for 10 years. Best doctor.
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Dermatology
Dr. Kia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kia works at
Dr. Kia has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kia speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.