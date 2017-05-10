Overview

Dr. Kevin Khaw, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.



Dr. Khaw works at Adventist Health Primary Care in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.