Dr. Kevin Kett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kett, MD is an Invasive Cardiology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Invasive Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Kett works at
Locations
-
1
Franklin Medical Group1320 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 709-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kett?
Dr. Kett saved my life when I was coded with a massive heart attack when I was brought into the ER at Waterbury hospital. He's an excellent doctor whom I owe my life to.
About Dr. Kevin Kett, MD
- Invasive Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1669417184
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kett works at
Dr. Kett has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.