Overview

Dr. Kevin Kett, MD is an Invasive Cardiology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Invasive Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Kett works at Trinity Health Of New England in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.