Dr. Kevin Kerwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kerwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kerwin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Kerwin works at
Locations
-
1
Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 353-0275Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerwin?
About Dr. Kevin Kerwin, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740233469
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerwin works at
Dr. Kerwin has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.