Dr. Kevin Kennedy, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (35)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Kennedy, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Kennedy works at Northwest Otolaryngology in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Otolaryngology
    1818 S Union Ave Ste 1B, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(17)
May 01, 2019
Dr. Kennedy is the best specialist you will find for anything ear related! I have been a patient for years and at 25 I pray he never retires!! I have never had any issues/have nothing but awesome things to say about him and the audiologist! Dr. Kennedy is professional, knowledgeable, and he will solve your ear issues! Would 12/10 recommend to anyone in search of an ENT!
Taylor Erwin in Spanaway , WA — May 01, 2019
About Dr. Kevin Kennedy, DO

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1649298134
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Naval Hosp
Internship
  • Naval Hosp
Medical Education
  • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Kennedy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kennedy works at Northwest Otolaryngology in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kennedy’s profile.

Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Sinusitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

