Dr. Kendall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Kendall, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kendall, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Highland Medical Center PA22028 Highland Knolls Dr Ste D, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 395-6996
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kendall?
I’ve been seeing Dr Kendall for 9 years and am very satisfied with his expertise and professional staff. He’s not just a “clinic doctor”. He is thorough and seems to really care.
About Dr. Kevin Kendall, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1639356819
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Tex Med Sch
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendall speaks Hindi.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendall.
