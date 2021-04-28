Dr. Kevin Kempf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kempf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kempf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Kempf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kempf works at
Rheumatology Associates of South Texas19272 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 265-8851
- Baptist Medical Center
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kevin, Kempf and his PAC Sarah, White are both my primary health care providers in managing my complex chronic health from the RA & OA. I’m so lucky to have such a talented team and also appreciate their above average level of care. The patience, the compassion and the amount of time they have put together to evaluate for the best treatment and to also monitor my lab work and assure me that the treatment they select will be evaluated ongoing. I admire the professionalism and their genuine care. I recommend this office and physicians for anyone searching for this specialty. Kudos
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1003895020
- Scripps Clin & Rsch Found
- Naval Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
