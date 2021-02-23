Overview

Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.



Dr. Kelly works at St. Lucie Eye in Port Saint Lucie, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.