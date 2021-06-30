Overview

Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with T.J. Samson Community Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Bowling Green Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Associates in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY and Glasgow, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.