Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD
Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois, College of Medicine, Rockford, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly works at
Rush Copley Medical Group Neurosurgery2040 Ogden Ave Ste 300, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Dr. Kelly is beyond an amazing doctor. Spends a lot of time w/us. It's almost as if he don't leave the room until he knows your comfortable & understanding of things & your questions are asked.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
- University of Illinois, College of Medicine, Rockford, Illinois
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Cord Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.