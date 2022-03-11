Overview

Dr. Kevin Kelly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois, College of Medicine, Rockford, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Rush Copley Medical Group in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Cord Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.