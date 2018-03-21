Dr. Kevin Kellogg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellogg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kellogg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kellogg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.
Locations
Kevin Kellogg MD Plc.433 Seminole Rd Ste 100, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 563-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is super smart. Also, he made a point to follow through with my care to see that I received all the help that I needed.
About Dr. Kevin Kellogg, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457380941
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellogg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellogg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellogg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellogg has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellogg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kellogg speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellogg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellogg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellogg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellogg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.