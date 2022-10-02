Dr. Kevin Kasten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kasten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kasten, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Kasten works at
Locations
Atrium Health Gastroenterology and Hepatology Pineville10650 Park Rd Ste 480, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 355-1813
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kasten preformed robotic surgery and removed part of colon and made sure I understood the process and I feel so much better and it wasn’t invasive and I feel that he was easy to talk to and understood my issues. He explained so I could understood what could have happened. I felt from time I met him that I was in good hands. I have about another month for recouping but I’m a very happy patient.
About Dr. Kevin Kasten, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasten has seen patients for Colectomy, Sphincterotomy and Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.