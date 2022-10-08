Dr. Kevin Kargman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kargman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kargman, DO
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kargman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Washington Pediatric Assoc. LLC438 Ganttown Rd Ste A7, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 589-0011
Washington Township Thoracic Surgery400 Medical Center Dr Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 589-0011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cares about treating Covid patients vs letting you stay home till your lips turn blue.
About Dr. Kevin Kargman, DO
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407810302
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kargman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kargman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kargman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kargman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kargman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kargman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kargman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.