Overview

Dr. Kevin Kaplan, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Kaplan works at Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.