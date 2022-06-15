Dr. Kevin Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Kaplan, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute1325 San Marco Blvd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 346-3465
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had previous knee surgeries so no stranger to the process and the therapy. This incident was damage to my left knee. Dr. Kaplan was very straight forward, easy to talk to about the pain, the damage, the surgical process and the anticipated recovery. I injured my knee at the onset of COVID, many doctors would not perform surgery. Dr. Kaplan met with me via televisit, reviewed my MRI and suggested that we get the repairs done soon because of the damage. I flew from Los Angeles to Jacksonville and was back in LA four days later. I had great follow up care from Dr. Kaplan and I can report that now, two years post surgery and repair, the left knee feels better than it has in years. I am back to playing tennis at least 6 days/week. This would not have been possible without the preparation, planning, discussion and repairs by Dr. Kaplan. Tough to find enough positive comments to bestow.
About Dr. Kevin Kaplan, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164628830
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- New York University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
