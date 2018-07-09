Dr. Kevin Jules, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jules is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Jules, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kevin Jules, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Locations
Trepal & Jules, DPM300 Cadman Plz W Fl 17, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 624-8022
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Larisa Pasternak. I was a doctor's patient and I can say that Dr. Kevin Jules is experienced professional who know his business perfectly! Dr. Jules was recommend for me my friends who was done perfectly two feet. Dr. Jules made me the surgery on the foot where first phalanx of bones on the foot was very curved. Dr. Jules corrected the sick foot perfectly. Nine months later, my foot completely recovered. Now I go and run fully, without any problems. Thanks!
About Dr. Kevin Jules, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083677900
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jules has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jules accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jules has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jules has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jules on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jules speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jules. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jules.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jules, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jules appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.