Dr. Kevin Judy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Judy works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain Cancer, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

