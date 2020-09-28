Dr. Kevin Judy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Judy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Judy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Judy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Judy?
Great experience!!My daughter was diagnosed with a large Epidermoid cyst in February of 2019, she was 19 years old. After seeing a physician in our area he referred us to get a second opinion with Dr. Judy, as he offered some different approached for the surgery. We were scheduled for the consultation within just a few days. Dr. Judy was very patient with my daughter who has anxiety and was very upset after learning of her diagnosis. He said he could do a small incision and hide it in her eyebrow for vanity or she could go the conventional craniotomy route which is what she chose. Although we really liked and trusted the first doctor we saw, we decided to go to Dr. Judy as he was the teacher/mentor of the first physician. We had his blessing and he highly recommended him also if that was our choice. My daughter was scheduled for surgery a few weeks later with great results, Dr. Judy was able to remove the whole cyst. We appreciated Dr. Judy's knowledge, confidence and his dry se
About Dr. Kevin Judy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144257452
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- UPMC Mercy
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Judy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Judy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Judy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judy works at
Dr. Judy has seen patients for Meningiomas, Brain Cancer, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
220 patients have reviewed Dr. Judy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.