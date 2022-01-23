Dr. Kevin Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Jordan, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Stepg1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I barely waited to be helped when I checked in. The staff and Dr. Jordan were all very friendly and brilliantly helpful. I especially loved how Dr. Jordan clearly took his time to explain my condition as well as my treatment options. He was spot on from his diagnosis to treatment without missing a beat!
About Dr. Kevin Jordan, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922205889
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Mc
- Lsu School Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
