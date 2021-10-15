Dr. Kevin Jong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Jong, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Jong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Locations
Houston Office2727 Gramercy St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77025 Directions
Houston Eye Associates2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
Main Office1415 North Loop W Ste 400, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 668-6828
Memorial Hermann Medical Group-urology Greater1631 North Loop W Ste 500, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 668-6828
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Jong since he moved to the Houston Eye Associates office next to Greater Heights Memorial Hermann Hospital. Outstanding doctor, outstanding man. I cannot say enough good things about him, or how I have been treated.
About Dr. Kevin Jong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1124013214
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jong speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.