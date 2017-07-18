Dr. Kevin Jolliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jolliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Jolliff, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Jolliff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Osu-aj Oklahoma Surgical Group535 NW 9th St Ste 330, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 232-4211
Oklahoma Center for Orthopedic and Multi-specialty Surgery8100 S Walker Ave Bldg C, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 601-5169
Southwest General Surgery401 SW 80th St Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 601-5169
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jolliff removed my gallbladder laprascopically . Excellent surgeon, great professionalism , and very kind demeanor. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Kevin Jolliff, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- General Surgery
