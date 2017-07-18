Overview

Dr. Kevin Jolliff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Jolliff works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.