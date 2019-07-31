Dr. Kevin Jenkins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Jenkins, DO
Overview
Dr. Kevin Jenkins, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They completed their residency with Washington University School Of Medicine
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
Office944 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jenkins is awesome. He is professional, extremely knowledgeable, highly experienced and caring. I also love his sense of humor.
About Dr. Kevin Jenkins, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1730276163
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
