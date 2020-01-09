Dr. Kevin A Jasinski, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin A Jasinski, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kevin A Jasinski, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mc Coll, SC.
Dr. Jasinski works at
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Dental Health Associates103 E Tatum Ave, Mc Coll, SC 29570 Directions (843) 808-3339
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jasinski?
I needed an emergent visit after one of my fillings fell out and there was no problem for the office to get me that appointment and to fit me into Dr. J's schedule for me to be seen and have him place a crown to replace the missing filling. Both he and his personnel were excellent in both helping to place the crown and to explain the procedure to me.
About Dr. Kevin A Jasinski, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1982680609
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jasinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jasinski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jasinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jasinski works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.