Dr. Kevin James, MD
Dr. Kevin James, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Chilton Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Advanced Vascular Associates131 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 520-7370
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Chilton Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Dr James is a wonderful doctor! I met him for the 1st time in the ER. I knew I would be in good hands from the moment I met him. He knows his stuff. His bed side manner is amazing! I was wide awake during my surgery, so I also got to hear first hand just how knowledgeable and skilled he was. He saved my life. I would recommend him 100 times over. He is just great. If you need his services you won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Kevin James, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- Morristown Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. James has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. James using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.