Overview

Dr. Kevin James, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Chilton Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. James works at Advanced Vascular Associates in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

