Dr. Kevin Jackson, MD
Dr. Kevin Jackson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke University Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Duke Cardiology of Raleigh3320 Wake Forest Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5100
Duke University Hospital2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 668-0665MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is the epitome of the perfect physician. Personal, extremely competent. I am a physician and I have some experience evaluating others in the profession. I recently had a procedure by Dr. Jackson and I am already feeling wonderful. Duke Cardiology can't be beaten and I have never been treated by anyone with Dr. Jackson's bedside manner and communitive skills. I can not praise him and his staff enough.
About Dr. Kevin Jackson, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952413189
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
