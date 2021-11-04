Overview

Dr. Kevin Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.