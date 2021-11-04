See All General Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Hughes, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Hughes works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor
Mastectomy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Breast Tumor
Mastectomy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2021
    I have been seen by Dr Hughes several times, including for surgery to remove breast tissue. I admire his personable manner coupled with a confident approach to my care. I recommend him very highly and feel very fortunate to be his patient.
    Fran Jurga — Nov 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Hughes, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Hughes, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1437140993
    Education & Certifications

    • Natl Cancer Inst
    • UPMC Mercy
    • UPMC Mercy
    • Dartmouth School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Massachusetts General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

    Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

