Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Huang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Whittier Internal Medicine and Nephrology Medical Group Inc.12462 Putnam St Ste 506, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 696-1841
-
2
Whittier Dialysis10055 Whittwood Dr, Whittier, CA 90603 Directions (562) 947-1808
-
3
Bluff Rd Dialysis100 Washington Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 728-2984
- 4 12291 Washington Blvd Ste 410, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (562) 696-1841
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Dr. Huang is absolutely the best doctor we have seen in a long time. He is so thorough and provides exceptional care every single time. He has been such a God send to our family as my father's physician! We are so impressed by him and his style of practice. We're blessed to have him taking care of my father.
About Dr. Kevin Huang, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1275540114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.