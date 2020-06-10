Dr. Kevin Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Hsu, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Cardiology)125 Queens Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2267
Dr. Hsu is an outstanding Doctor and I'm glad that he is taking care of me with my AFib.
About Dr. Kevin Hsu, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1841298239
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- U Ala
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
