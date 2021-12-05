Dr. Kevin Hsieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hsieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Hsieh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Hsieh works at
Locations
Northside Hosp Dba Perimeter North Medical Assoc900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 302, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (404) 256-2633Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sacramento1430 22nd St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 453-0911
Cumming Office1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 345, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 256-2633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Piedmont Physicians Neurosurgery2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 505, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions
Piedmont Physicians Neurosurgery150 Eagle Spring Ct, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 506-3303
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred due to a bulging Disc at my C-6 C-7 that was causing both my hands fingers and arms to go numb. I was also dropping things more and more often. I ended up having a fusion surgery and it fixed all of my problems instantly. DR Kevin Hsieh did a amazing job. He was very professional and always had my best interests in mind. I later developed another bulged disc below the one he repaired and I scheduled to have him perform that surgery next week. I also have torn Discs in my lower Back that we plan to address following all my neck repairs. Dr. Hsieh explained to me that the neck should be repaired first as I could loose hand arm function and strength if we didn't repair it. I am very satisfied so far with his treatment and hope to have future results as good as my first experience. Dr Hsieh has given me hope to live a normal pain free functioning life again after being Disabled for so many years. Im looking forward to being able to work again and so much more Neurosurgery
About Dr. Kevin Hsieh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1689864506
Education & Certifications
- New York University Hospitals
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University Of California Berkeley
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsieh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsieh works at
Dr. Hsieh has seen patients for Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.