Overview

Dr. Kevin Howe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sonoma Valley Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Howe works at Redwood Orthopaedic Surgery Associates in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Petaluma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.