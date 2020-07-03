Dr. Kevin Howe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Howe, MD
Dr. Kevin Howe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sonoma Valley Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
-
1
Redwood Orthopaedic Surgery Associates208 Concourse Blvd Ste 1, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 544-3400
-
2
Parinaz Azari MD Inc.191 Lynch Creek Way Ste 101, Petaluma, CA 94954 Directions (707) 544-3400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Healdsburg Hospital
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Dr Howe is the best. Knowledgeable, caring. A wonderful Dr. and an asset to the community
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225124076
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
