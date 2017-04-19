See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Kevin Holzman, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kevin Holzman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr/ColumbiaP&S

Dr. Holzman works at Summit Medical Group - Patrick LeMasters, MD (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mitchell S Silverman MD
    75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 436-1530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Pelvic Abscess
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Pelvic Abscess

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 19, 2017
    Excelent doctor very competent and reassuring,compassionate,and listens to his patients,answers all questions,great follow up and post op care,its refreshing and reassuring to have him in our medical community
    Young Jedra in Jersey City, NJ — Apr 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Holzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790907657
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr/ColumbiaP&S
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
