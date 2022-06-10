Dr. Kevin Holder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Holder, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Holder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Capital Cardiology Specialists - Capital Circle NE2770 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 109C1, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 446-3796Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Admitted to ER for breathing problem's. Dr Holder evaluated my stress test and provided me his evaluation. His manner and explanation of the stress test results were explained in a very professional manner which provided me with great confidence in the stress test results.
About Dr. Kevin Holder, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1841418894
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Tulane University
- Tulane University
- East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holder has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Holder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.