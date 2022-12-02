Dr. Kevin Holcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Holcomb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Holcomb, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Holcomb works at
Locations
-
1
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 697-6621
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holcomb?
Dr. Holcomb did not disappoint in my most recent follow up visit with him. He was well prepared, thorough and reassuring. He is well worth the 3-hour drive to see him. His staff is also great to work with.
About Dr. Kevin Holcomb, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952307266
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital
- Newyork-Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holcomb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holcomb accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holcomb works at
177 patients have reviewed Dr. Holcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.