Dr. Himschoot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Himschoot, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Himschoot, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Himschoot works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norton Orthopaedic Specialists - Brownsboro9880 Angies Way Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6341
-
2
Norton Brownsboro Hospital4960 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 446-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Himschoot?
It took me years to finally go see a surgeon. I hadn't been mobile for 2 years. I cottons barely walk. When I met this Doctor he was so understanding and easy to talk with. He made me feel so comfortable and at ease with the hip replacement. Within 2 months He replaced both my hips. I no longer have mobility issues. The surgeries went better than I ever thought they could. His staff is amazing. These people genuinely care about their patients. They are truly a blessing from God. I can never put into words what this Dr and his staff done for me. That gave me my life back. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Kevin Himschoot, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1316365653
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Himschoot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Himschoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Himschoot works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Himschoot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Himschoot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Himschoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Himschoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.