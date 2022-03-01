See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Kevin Himschoot, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kevin Himschoot, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Himschoot works at Norton Orthopedic Institute in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norton Orthopaedic Specialists - Brownsboro
    9880 Angies Way Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40241
    Norton Brownsboro Hospital
    4960 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241

  • Norton Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Hip Replacement
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Hip Replacement

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Mar 01, 2022
    It took me years to finally go see a surgeon. I hadn't been mobile for 2 years. I cottons barely walk. When I met this Doctor he was so understanding and easy to talk with. He made me feel so comfortable and at ease with the hip replacement. Within 2 months He replaced both my hips. I no longer have mobility issues. The surgeries went better than I ever thought they could. His staff is amazing. These people genuinely care about their patients. They are truly a blessing from God. I can never put into words what this Dr and his staff done for me. That gave me my life back. Thank you so much.
    Shannon King — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Himschoot, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1316365653
    Dr. Himschoot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Himschoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Himschoot works at Norton Orthopedic Institute in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Himschoot’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Himschoot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Himschoot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Himschoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Himschoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

