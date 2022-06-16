Dr. Kevin Hilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hilton, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Hilton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
Dr. Hilton works at
Locations
-
1
Kevin R. Hilton, M.D.1235 W Vine St Ste 22, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 334-8520
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hilton?
I had pretty bad knee pain. Dr. Hilton used injections in each knee. I have been knee pain free for three months. It was worth it. He is easy to talk with. Explains things well.
About Dr. Kevin Hilton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275598831
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- LA County and USC Medical Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilton works at
Dr. Hilton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hilton speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.