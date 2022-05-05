Overview

Dr. Kevin Hicks, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Hicks works at Family Practice At Peachtree in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.