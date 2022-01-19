Dr. Kevin Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hicks, MD
Dr. Kevin Hicks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.
Collaborative Arthritis Care Inc.300A Temple Lake Dr Ste 1, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 524-2400
Mercyone North Iowa Acute Rehabilitation910 N Eisenhower Ave, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (641) 428-5911
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
I really liked him, wish I knew where he went he’s closed this office and I would like to continue with him. Been trying to get records but no luck with that
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.