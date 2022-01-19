Overview

Dr. Kevin Hicks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.



Dr. Hicks works at COLLABORATIVE ARTHRITIS CARE in Colonial Heights, VA with other offices in Mason City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.