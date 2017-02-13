See All Podiatric Surgeons in High Point, NC
Dr. Kevin Henry, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Kevin Henry, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in High Point, NC. 

Dr. Henry works at High Point Foot Center in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    High Point Foot Center
    2107 Chester Ridge Dr Ste 104, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    High Point Foot Center
    6425 Old Plank Rd Ste 109, High Point, NC 27265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 882-2070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Henry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932281276
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henry works at High Point Foot Center in High Point, NC. View the full address on Dr. Henry’s profile.

    Dr. Henry has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

