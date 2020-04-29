See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Parker, CO
Dr. Kevin Heinze, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Heinze, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Keefe Memorial Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Heinze works at Kevin Heinze in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin J Heinze MD PC
    12543 N State Highway 83 Ste 214, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 632-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keefe Memorial Hospital
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
Infertility

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 29, 2020
    12-1/2 years ago I gave birth to my first child. I relocated to CO from CA. I was alone, scared and pregnant. He was amazing. He was personable, reassuring, comforting and thoughtful. We picked a date for induction during a time he was going through a major life change, his reason for induction date was so that my mother, who was in California, can be present for the birth so that I wouldn’t have to give birth alone. This was an idea that he thought of all on his own. He explained everything and addressed every part of the birthing experience in a way that I understood it. I have since relocated back to CA and had 2 other children and the experiences were nowhere even close to the experience that Dr. Heinze (and his staff) created. As a matter of fact, they were terrible in comparison. I will never forget this man and the advice, shoulder to lean on, education and comfort that he provided me. My only regret was that I couldn’t come back to CO so he can be my doctor with my other 2.
    Jennifer Blair (Miller) — Apr 29, 2020
    About Dr. Kevin Heinze, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952488140
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State University/Sparrow Health System
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois
