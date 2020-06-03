Dr. Kevin Heine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Heine, MD
Dr. Kevin Heine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology3950 Kresge Way Ste 207, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
I saw Dr. H for a colonoscopy and EGD. I am also a nurse. I chose to see him out of this group because of his bedside manner and respect he shows to the nurses and his staff. I would recommend him to anyone needing a GI MD.
About Dr. Kevin Heine, MD
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- U Louisville Affil Hosps
- U Louisville Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heine using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heine has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Heine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.