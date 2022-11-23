Dr. Heath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Heath, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Heath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Conway Regional Health System.
Locations
Conway Gastroenterology PA455 Hogan Ln, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 513-0799
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heath is great. He listens and tries to figure out what will be best for you.
About Dr. Kevin Heath, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992702336
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heath has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heath.
