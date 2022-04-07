Dr. Kevin Hayes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hayes, DO
Overview
Dr. Kevin Hayes, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. Hayes works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton2701 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 308-4639Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
Dr. Hayes is an amazing Dr. for my kids. He is very knowledgeable, makes a plan and gives you options how you as a parent would like to proceed. Because we all know parents know their kids the best, and know what would work best for their kids. I really love that he never makes you feel dumb and there is no such thing as a silly question. He will take the time to sit down and explain things to you. Nothing but good experiences.
About Dr. Kevin Hayes, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- Male
- 1831140326
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.